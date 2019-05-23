Suspected Car Thief Shot Dead By Off-Duty Police Reserve

AN off duty reservist shot and killed a suspected car thief early yesterday morning, according to police.
The reserve police officer reportedly heard noise outside his home in Fox Hill shortly after 4am, and went outside armed with his licensed shotgun to investigate.
According to police, the off-duty cop saw a man breaking into his neighbor’s vehicle.
Police on the Island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident Thursday, 23rd May, 2019, which left an adult male dead.
“Once his presence was known,” the police report read, “the suspect acted in a threatening manner, resulting in the officer discharging his weapon and injuring the man. The injured man was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.”
Investigations are ongoing.
DDK 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Was the cop in fear of his life?
If the SUSPECTED car thief was transported to PMH, of course he died.
tell_it_like_it_is 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
If a shotgun was used, there wasn't much hope for survival.
I've had one of my vehicles stolen, so I know it's not a pleasant experience. But I'll reserve my comments on this until I hear the full story.
TalRussell 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrades of 91,409 red shirts voting group of 2017, in name Joseph, the father Jesus, put aside your politics long enough for sake Colony of Out Islands, shakes your damn heads up or down - just long enough come your damn senses to ask question - does you thinks a 'reservist policeman's' - much less one who was off duty - should've ever have been assigned a gun and bullets to be in a position to have shoots and killed a suspected car thief....... yes, no.......has time come done come populace ask Her Excellency Marguerite please pickup hotline Buckingham Palace, asks we beloved Queen declare national emergency against substantive cabinet members governing Imperialists red shirts - should be something as simple up or down head shake?
Clamshell 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Hmmmm ... none of us likes teefs, but I’m not sure the penalty for trying to break into a car should be summary execution by shotgun.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
I guess No Games will say he acted within the law. These are sad days indeed
'Its the peoples time"
B_I_D___ 5 hours ago
One less teef!!
TalRussell 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrade, would you still think so, even if 'dead victim's' family's lawyer through cross examination reveals dead victim was no more than a honest early morning riser, waiting by car for its owner awakes to bum ride into work..... yes, no, isn't there three sides to every 'killed by bullets' story: the 'dead victim's' witnesses side, the shooter's side, and the truth......... agree.... and the 'truth' becomes even more difficult 'justice prevail,' when the policeman's act as the investigators, the judge, the jury and the executioner, yes, no?
Clamshell 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
What if it was some guy who locked his keys in his car and tried to fiddle the door open? It’s OK for some guy to come out and blow him away with a shotgun? Even if it was a teef — teefin’ isn’t a capital crime. Ya get a judge, and a little time in the can ... not summary execution.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
This is a case that will test the LAW ...... the reservist has his story, the "suspect" is dead. A dead man cannot give evidence in court ....... Who can solve this???????
TalRussell 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrade Sheep, why Her Excellency Marguerite, must asks Queen dispatch Scotland Yard sets sail Colony of Out Islands and with full speed ahead urgency, yes, agree... the potential visitors from America and around rest world are observing, true....even potential Shanghai corner store shopkeepers and Chinese restaurants operators, are paying closer attention, true?
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
What is this nonsense you write, anyway???????
Clamshell 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
If you figure that out, let the rest of us know.
TalRussell 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Ma comrades, says what you want but even on this death by policeman's shooting - minister security Marvin in trying explain shootings on this one has lost his most practiced defense shootings - 'his policeman's were caught crossfire' - yes, no....... PMO's Erica have write whole new script comrade Marvin, yes, no?
bogart 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
STORY NEEDS MORE DETAILS.....where...???...common area recent shootings...???."reportedly heard noise outside his home"...glass breakin...wind..??...friend visiting neighbour.....'2 feet away...100 feet to the next yard...??...suspected ...car thief"....why suspicious...???sneaking.past car.?...police fella only knows....*...."shot an killed" an "discharging the weapon an injuring the man"......how well shooter know neghbour to know suspicious....person...tief...threat...???.Now d is one on "the suspect acted in a threatening manner,...."...threatening wid one ooogly face look...??...using hand..?.?......slowly..quickly giant coming towards police...??? oming towards..usinweeeeeeelllll whatever da suspect did weeelll ..........CORONOR has to investicate.....RATHER not to condemn da Police shooter..wait an see Coroner and more story details...Trying to figgure out from last story 57 year old pregnant woman.....
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
It will be interesting to know how many police shootings have occurred since No Games and the new commissioner of police were in charge.
No reporter would dare to investigate this matter. They may be afraid .
Clamshell 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
The reporter could get gunned down for “acting in a threatening manner.”
