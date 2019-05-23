Suspected Car Thief Shot Dead By Off-Duty Police Reserve

AN off duty reservist shot and killed a suspected car thief early yesterday morning, according to police.

The reserve police officer reportedly heard noise outside his home in Fox Hill shortly after 4am, and went outside armed with his licensed shotgun to investigate.

According to police, the off-duty cop saw a man breaking into his neighbor’s vehicle.

Police on the Island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident Thursday, 23rd May, 2019, which left an adult male dead.

“Once his presence was known,” the police report read, “the suspect acted in a threatening manner, resulting in the officer discharging his weapon and injuring the man. The injured man was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.”

Investigations are ongoing.