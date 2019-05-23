Victim Dies Of Multiple Gunshots

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE on Grand Bahama have recorded another homicide after a man was shot dead early yesterday at a known crime hotspot in Freeport.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after midnight in the Hearn Lane and Murchinson Drive area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported when police arrived at the scene they discovered a male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Superintendent Brian Rolle, officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit in Freeport, described the incident as a “senseless” one and urged persons with information to come forward.

He told reporters that officers had received reports of gunshots in the Hearn Lane area around 12.30am and officers were dispatched to investigate.

“On arrival to the area, officers found the body of a male lying down with what appeared to be a number of wounds to the body. EMS personnel was called to check for signs of life, but it appeared he was deceased,” he said.

Supt Rolle said that the victim appears to be a man in his mid 30’s.

“We are pleading to the public here in Grand Bahama — anyone knowing any information reach out to the police and inform us of anything you might know. This is just one more of those sad incidents where another young male has lost his life in a senseless manner,” he said.

According to The Tribune’s records, this is the second murder on Grand Bahama for the year and the 31st for the country.