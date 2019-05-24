Freeport Murder Charge

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport man was yesterday arraigned on attempted murder charges in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

Shawn Saunders, 47, of Perth Lane, South Bahamia, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on two counts of attempted murder.

It is alleged that on May 18, at Freeport, the accused attempted to kill Shemar Moss and Curtis Missick.

Saunders, who was not represented by an attorney, was not required to enter a plea to the charges which are indictable offences. A preliminary inquiry will be held to determine whether he will stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Bail was denied and the matter was adjourned to September 5.