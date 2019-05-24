Globetrotters With New Shoes

EDITOR, The Tribune

Pre-election 2017 was it not the FNM who heavily criticised the PLP for travel and never reporting?

On two plus years and what do we see? The same but now the shoe is on the FNM foot or feet and their feet are travelling all over God’s globe.

Minister for Youth-Sports made what I thought was a rather silly communication today concerning the failure of the Track Relay teams to the World Relays IAAF in Japan…some silly excuses which the athletes had laughed off as if it was all one big joke, dropping the baton and therefore being disqualified. What is essential in relays?

Minister - her husband - DPS Youth Turnquest and other officials all travelling on our expenses and the Minister could not include in her patronising communication what the trip cost.

Budget coming next week…hope we will not see Cabinet Secretary walking with Cabinet and the FNM MP’s from Churchill Building across to the House…Her position is secular not ‘political’…Madam if you want to hear the communication go there before and find a seat, but,Madam, your place is not with Cabinet and FNM MP’s walking across the square.

Deficit probably over $160 million…no new revenue Taxes…I pray!

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

May 22, 2019