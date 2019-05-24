Mitchell: Fnm Govt Corrupt To The Core

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell insisted the government was corrupt to its core as he blasted National Security Minister Marvin Dames on Friday.
Mr Mitchell was defending his party leader’s call for independent investigations into police-involved killings - a move Mr Dames called “disgraceful”.
Mr Dames accused Official Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis of mounting an “all-out attack” on the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
Last week, police killed three men at a home on Newgate Road while executing a search warrant.
Mr Mitchell said: “All of the experts including the human rights organisations believe that it would be advisable to have independent investigations of police conduct. How is that suggestion by Mr Davis disgraceful?
"The only disgrace that we see is Mr Dames continued tenure as a Member of Parliament and the Minister of National Security."
When asked to respond to Mr Davis’ call for the government to have independent body investigate police-involved killings, Mr Dames accused Mr Davis of doing “absolutely nothing” while the latter served as deputy prime minister in the Christie administration.
Mr Dames added police shootings are “unfortunate”, however he said it is “even more unfortunate when others decide to be judge and jury even before the matter is investigated and placed before a court of law”.
On Friday, Mr Mitchell said: “Marvin Dames should shut his mouth. The very nerve of him, a disgraced and judicially condemned minister of the government, who should resign or be dismissed, calling the Leader of the PLP’s conduct disgraceful.
He added: “Mr Dames sits in a corrupt government. It is corrupt to its core. His conduct is the prime example of that corruption in the FNM.”
Comments
joeblow 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Corrupt is one word all PLP's should have promised not to accuse anybody of ever again!
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Not to worry, the Devil has one of the hottest places in Hell reserved for Mitchell.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
The FNM takes the cake when it comes to corruption. hands down. What do they call OBAN? The lies about VAT and BAH MAR. and doc and his crew can lie faster than fish swim.
They live, sleep and sing corruption all day long. Not to mention almost one million per year Post office deal to one of their members. And they talk about all for me
Pay attention to the Arawak Port and now the cruise port. watch closely who the players are.
Dawes 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
I've always said each Government we've had is one of 3 types, They are either 1) useless, 2) Corrupt or 3) A bit of both. There is no way a country as blessed as ours is (due to location and our natural beauty) should not be doing very well for ALL it's citizens. The fact its not is due to this Government and those in the past being one of those 3. Which one they are is up to each person, but no doubt they are one of them.
TigerB 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
I imagine for there to be an independent body to investigate the police there has to be new legislation..under the Police Act officers investigate their own.... There was a ton of police shootings in the two previous governments... and this one too. This is the first time I hearing it called corruption...weird.
