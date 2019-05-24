Mitchell: Fnm Govt Corrupt To The Core

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell insisted the government was corrupt to its core as he blasted National Security Minister Marvin Dames on Friday.

Mr Mitchell was defending his party leader’s call for independent investigations into police-involved killings - a move Mr Dames called “disgraceful”.

Mr Dames accused Official Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis of mounting an “all-out attack” on the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Last week, police killed three men at a home on Newgate Road while executing a search warrant.

Mr Mitchell said: “All of the experts including the human rights organisations believe that it would be advisable to have independent investigations of police conduct. How is that suggestion by Mr Davis disgraceful?

"The only disgrace that we see is Mr Dames continued tenure as a Member of Parliament and the Minister of National Security."

When asked to respond to Mr Davis’ call for the government to have independent body investigate police-involved killings, Mr Dames accused Mr Davis of doing “absolutely nothing” while the latter served as deputy prime minister in the Christie administration.

Mr Dames added police shootings are “unfortunate”, however he said it is “even more unfortunate when others decide to be judge and jury even before the matter is investigated and placed before a court of law”.

On Friday, Mr Mitchell said: “Marvin Dames should shut his mouth. The very nerve of him, a disgraced and judicially condemned minister of the government, who should resign or be dismissed, calling the Leader of the PLP’s conduct disgraceful.

He added: “Mr Dames sits in a corrupt government. It is corrupt to its core. His conduct is the prime example of that corruption in the FNM.”