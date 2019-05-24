Nib Family Island Offices Stay Closed Amid Unrest

THE National Insurance Board’s (NIB) Family Island offices resumed operations on Friday after days of unrest over a new industrial agreement.

According to a statement, all Family Island offices are operational, with the exception of Crooked Island and Nicholls Town, Andros.

“Pension payments will be distributed today in North Eleuthera, Inagua, Fresh Creek, Andros and Bunches, Long Island. The National Insurance Board thanks all customers for your continued patience and understanding,” the NIB statement read.

Significant line and managerial staff absences forced the National Insurance Board to activate its emergency contingency plan, which also featured the temporary closure of both its Wulff Road and Fox Hill offices.

Thursday marked the third day line staff took matters into their own hands, but the first day that many managers backed efforts to force NIB’s hand for a better industrial agreement.

Those discussions are ongoing.