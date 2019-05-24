We Must Work Together To Sort Out Issues, Urges Wilson

By Riel Major

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson yesterday called on the Ministry of Education to “truly partner” with the BUT in an effort to discontinue “ongoing issues in education”.

Mrs Wilson’s appeal came at yesterday’s Rotary Club of West Nassau weekly meeting.

She said: “For many years you have heard the union’s voice or better yet my voice echoing and sometimes screaming about the various issues that teachers face in education. When we examine the human resource issues that directly impact teachers negatively, they range from unpaid salaries to the cessation of rental allowances. And could you imagine a teacher, a professional working for more than 10 years waiting to be confirmed in their positions?”

She added: “These perennial problems have caused our members undue hardship, and some have not been able to qualify for mortgages, some were not able to pay their utility bills and others has had their home repossessed. Thus, impacting their quality of life more often than not though the union attempts to have these issues resolved in an amicable manner.”

The BUT president said the union has recommended changes on numerous occasions that have not been heeded.

“There needs to be a training and retooling of officers, adequate staffing in the Ministry of Education and in particular the human resources unit and the computerisation of the entire ministry and the department and much more.

“However, the Ministry of Education and the Bahamas Union of Teachers’ inability to find common ground on many issues is an obstacle to focus on education in a broader context. Because it is imperative that we collaborate on the fundamental ideas, structure and policy on education in areas such as curriculum revision and development, eradication of social promotion, the review of the criteria of the national high school diploma, teacher recruitment and retention.

“(Additionally,) teacher professional development and training, the implementation of digital technology, technical and vocational training for our students and the closing of the skills gap to prepare our students for the work force, health and safety in schools, the examinations and the national budget are areas that the ministry and the union must collaborate on.”

Mrs Wilson said despite the issues, the union “will continue to make suggestions.”

She explained: “There must be a national education plan that surpasses a five-year cycle. There must be clear priorities, there must be a constructive forum for teachers and students to give ideas and to devise a plan forward. The decision making must be based on empirical data and statistics.

“There must be an evaluation and audit of the entire educational system not only financially but also skills. Although we had many issues in education, I’m of the view that true partnership will result in working together to achieve an educational system that is the key to a successful society.”