Govt To Demystify Budget Language

The Ministry of Finance is aiming to demystify fiscal and Budgetary terms through a collaboration with social media influencers designed to explain what they mean for ordinary Bahamians.

It announced in a statement that it is working with digital content creators, Timico Sawyer and Jaquay Adderley, commonly known as “Sawyerboy” and “DasQuay” respectively, to produce educational videos about terminology used during the budget debate.

The aim of the “Budget Basics” initiative, the Ministry of Finance said, is to increase financial literacy and inspire informed conversations about the national budget. Using their personalities and easily understood language, the video blogger duo will produce short, explanatory videos covering 20 important budget terms and concepts. The videos are intended to be engaging, entertaining and educational.

“The idea of transparency is not only about providing information to the public; it is also about making information easy to understand and therefore accessible. The enhanced communication activities at the Ministry of Finance are a core part of our commitment to transparency, and this initiative is a continuation of our work to engage the public more proactively,” said K Peter Turnquest, deputy prime minister.

“Financial literacy is something we take for granted when the reality is discussions about the budget often include technical terms that not everyone understands. By working with these talented content creators we are able to reach new audiences using the vehicle of edutainment.”

The videos will cover budget terms such as debt; deficit; surplus; variance; fiscal; direct charge; arrears; fixed and discretionary; fiscal responsibility; and new borrowing.

The Ministry of Finance said its “Budget Basics” initiative is part of an enhanced communications plandesigned to increase public awareness about the Budget. It last year introduced a Budget Magazine, which provided a non-technical summary of the budget.

This year, the Ministry of Finance is planning to introduce new resources for public education and engagement, including the Budget Basics videos and a new budget website.