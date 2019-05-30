Prayer's Power To Bring About Miracles

By Elder M Theresita Rahming-Burrows

Final Hour Apostolic Gospel Ministries

“Peter therefore was kept in prison: but prayer was made without ceasing of the church unto God for him .And when Herod would have brought him forth, the same night Peter was sleeping between two soldiers, bound with chains: and the keepers before the door kept the prison. And behold, the angel of the Lord came upon him, and a light shined in the prison and he smote Peter on the side, and raised him up, saying Arise up quickly. And his chains fell of his hands.” – Acts 12 v 5-7 (KJV)

As a people we may be faced with difficult situations from time to time; that is a normal part of life. However, it is good to know that when we talk to God in prayer, having faith, He is able to come to our rescue. When we stand as a body, in agreement through prayer, as the Bible states, miracles are manifested.

Peter experienced a great breakthrough as he was imprisoned for preaching in the name of Jesus. Nevertheless, the believers gathered together in prayer which brought about his miraculous freedom. Nothing can withstand against us once the hedge of prayer is established and is continued persistently.

Sometimes one may feel defeated because deliverance may not occur immediately in your own time frame. This does not mean that your prayer has not been answered, it’s just not God’s timing as yet. Just continue to persevere and remain focus, a miracle awaits you. As you wait, praise him God will send his angels with the answer.

Have a blessed and fruitful day, and just remember, make Jesus your first choice.