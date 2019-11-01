Airline Opens Nassau To Us Mid-West Visits

United Airlines will next March open its longest non-stop route to the Caribbean when it begins servicing Nassau from Denver International Airport.

US media reports yesterday said the first flight will take place on March 7, with the carrier launching a weekly Saturday service that will continue throughout the year apart from peak hurricane season during mid-August to late October.

"Denver is continuing to expand its international reach to new destinations, and we're excited that Nassau will be added to that growing list," Denver mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.

"Nassau has never before been served non-stop from Denver," said airport chief executive Kim Day. "Not only will this benefit Denver-originating travellers, but United's new service will be their furthest point west served non-stop from the Caribbean."

Airport officials said about 500 persons per week travel between Denver and Nassau.