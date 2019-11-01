Motorists Complain About Licence Delays

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IRATE drivers yesterday expressed frustration with Road Traffic Department over the continued delay with the issuing of new drivers’ licences.

“They run out of plastic (drivers licence) cards some time ago and this is my third week here and they told me to come back again next week Friday. It’s frustrating because they keep telling me to come back, but it’s never ready when I come back,” one driver angrily told The Tribune.

Speaking with Tribune Business on Wednesday, Antoinette Thompson, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Local Government, said that the issuance of new licences and renewals was “back on track” from Tuesday after issues with the printing system were remedied.

However, when The Tribune canvassed the traffic department yesterday, many motorists expressed otherwise, saying they have still not received their new licenses after applying for it weeks ago.

In fact, one frustrated driver - who wanted to be identified as Mrs Knowles – said she has been waiting for more than two weeks to receive her driver’s licence card.

“It’s a big inconvenience for me because I was here on Tuesday and then I came back again this morning and then I was told to come back. Some people say they have been getting the runaround for four weeks,” she said.

“It’s just frustrating because then you have to tote these lines in the hot sun and then your whole day gone. It’s terrible and I could understand if they had a place in air condition and seats to sit down but you have to be towing the line.”

Another driver expressed similar comments to The Tribune.

“You giving us these papers and telling us to come back and when we come back, (the licence) still ain’t ready. You know it’s the end of the month and so they should’ve had this thing sorted out man,” said one frustrated driver, who did not want to be named.

Technological glitches and a surge in applications, according to Mrs Thompson, are to blame for the delay in new driver’s license cards.

She said: “Admittedly, there has been a challenge with driver’s licenses being issued….. There was an increase in the number of applications over the summer for drivers’ licences… Further compounding the increase of applicants there was a glitch with the printing of driver’s licences.”

But, some drivers are calling for officials to be more transparent in giving the real reasons why the new licence cards are taking so long to be distributed.

“It’s like nobody cares and are pushing these issues when it comes to the public sector. But we need to know the reasons why our licences are not ready. No one really cares. They need to tell us what the real problem is,” another irate driver said.

Earlier this week, former minister for transport Glenys Hanna-Martin called for the government to show greater accountability over the driver’s licence woes.

“The minister needs to explain why the people can’t get a national identification card, particularly in light of the fact of the importance of the document. He himself moved legislation to criminalise this not having a driver licence in your vehicle not that long ago,” she argued.

“He should have known that it would have put people in an uncomfortable position, and he should move to ensure that this would not occur. He should have known he was putting people in jeopardy by criminalising this. Now, for the Road Traffic Department to be out of cards at this time is just unacceptable.”