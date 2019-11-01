Where Are Our New Building Materials?

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DISPLACED residents who lost their homes in Hurricane Dorian are frustrated that building materials have not yet been distributed by NEMA to help them start reconstruction in East Grand Bahama.

Some residents are staying in accommodations provided by the Department of Social Services, which has given them three months to find more permanent accommodations.

Florence Neely, a resident of Lady Lakes, pleaded with Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest this week at a town meeting about the "terrible" situation they are facing.

"Some of us are in a terrible position and we need relief now," she told the MP for East Grand Bahama. Many people at the meeting applauded in agreement with her.

Ms Neely is one of many displaced residents who has been assisted with accommodations by Social Services. She told Mr Turnquest that they have been given three months to find someplace to stay.

"Social Services only give us three months to be out of the house - three months to find someplace to stay, and three months is around the corner. Building supplies need to be released (distributed) as soon as possible, like this month," she insisted.

"I live in Lady Lakes…and every house was touched (there), including mine - all the windows and doors are out, and the roof is compromised," she said.

Homes in that residential subdivision were under siege from 20ft storm surge as Dorian sat over the island for two days.

As she waits for relief supplies, Ms Neely said: "The plywood is beginning to rot and water is settling on the tiles, which means I will have to replace tiles as well. We need some quick action.

"I don't know when the building materials are going to start to come in and to be distributed, but some of us are really in a terrible position and we need relief now."

"There are some people who have just lost tiles, but some of us have lost just about our whole house, and there are no building supplies yet. When is it going to be released?"

"I had hoped the Minister of State Iram Lewis would be here tonight to give us some idea of when supplies would be distributed. I wanted to ask him that question."

Following the devastation in Abaco and Grand Bahama, Mr Lewis was appointed Minister of State of Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction.

Ms Neely hopes that building materials are distributed soon. "We hoping to get it soon as possible, Christmas is right around the corner and you have to be mindful of that," she said.

"Building supplies need to be released as soon as possible like this month. I am trying to be straight up - those supplies, I don't know how you going to do it, but those who lost their whole house should be dealt with right way - first and foremost."

In response to Ms Neely's concerns, Mr Turnquest said that he is not sure when building materials will arrive on the island for distribution.

He noted that the logistics of getting materials to the island is a challenge.

"Right now, there are 100 containers on the island stuffed with food that we need to clear out. And those containers are coming every day. They are backing up 97 containers that are sitting in Florida trying to get on a boat to come to GB, including some with building supplies.

"While people have goodwill and are donating, and that is wonderful, it is also in some regards clogging up the system," he explained.

DPM Turnquest said the government is committed to helping. He noted that homes with minor to medium damage will get help before those whose homes were totally levelled.

Also, he stressed that "living in a hurricane zone means that we must be responsible and protect ourselves as best as you can."

"It is unreasonable to expect that your neighbour is going to bear the cost of you not insuring your homes," he said. "If you don't insure your home, you want to turn to the state for help. Well, the state has resources and it limits what the government can do."

Mr Turnquest urged residents to insure their structure in the event of such future disasters. He indicated that the government is committed to helping certain classes of individuals.

"The government understands there are those who could not insure their homes and cannot get insurance because there are areas in GB that are in flood areas. Some people are indigent who may have paid off their home years ago and who are not able to insure their homes and living on pension - we understand they may need some assistance. The government is committed to helping those classes," he said.

For those with insurance, Mr Turnquest said the government expects them to claim on their insurance.