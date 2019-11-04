Fnm’S Youth Raise Money For Victims

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Torchbearers Youth Association, the youth arm of the Free National Movement, raised $15,000 to help Hurricane Dorian victims, according to TYA leader Carlyle Bethel.

He said the association will distribute the funds in equal increments directly to individuals affected by the Category Five storm.

“Shortly after Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco and Grand Bahama, the Torchbearers Youth Association executive board called an emergency meeting to discuss how we would assist those affectedly the hurricane,” he said in a statement. “We expeditiously appointed a Hurricane Relief Committee, chaired by Latice Knowles-Penn, TYA’s third VP in charge of Family Islands. Their mandate was to raise $10,000 and provide swift and effective relief for those directly affected by Hurricane Dorian.”

“On Sunday, October 20, TYA’s hurricane relief committee held a charity auction that raised over $15,000. All of these funds will go directly towards assisting those from Abaco and Grand Bahama who were directly affected by Hurricane Dorian. Although we are all acutely aware of the tragedy that came as a result of Hurricane Dorian, we may never fully appreciate and understand the trauma and devastation suffered by those who had to survive through it. But, we all can play some role in assisting and helping our brothers and sisters in need.”