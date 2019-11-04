Lafleur 4th Overall At Amateur World Cup In Spain

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter



HAVING qualified with her victory at her first pro show for the year in Montreal, Canada in August, Lorraine Lafleur had to settle for a fourth place finish in the women’s physique elite pro category at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness’ 2019 Amateur World Cup in Tarragona, Spain.

Competing on Saturday night at the Tarragona Trade Fair and Congress Centre, Lafleur admitted that she went there with the intention of pulling off another victory, but the judges saw it differently and was denied one of the top three spots. Out of the eight women on stage, LaFleur finished in the middle of the pack.

“The women they picked ahead of me, their waistline was a little more defined, smaller than mine,” said LaFleur of the biggest event on the calendar for the pro women this year. “I guess that was what the judges wanted this time.”

Despite her finish, LaFleur said she was content with her performance.

“You win some and you lose some,” reflected LaFleur after she won her pro show on August 3 in Montreal to qualify for Spain.

“I just have to look at what I could have done and try and improve it for next year. That’s all I could do. Other than, I had a good time here.”

Jason Johnson, a protégé of LaFleur from Better Bodies, came in third in the men’s physique up to 176 centimetres.

“He did excellent for the first time,” said Lafleur of Johnson, her boyfriend. “He looked very natural out there. He was smaller, but when he got on stage, his symmetry was very good. He just needs to keep it up. He likes the sport. He’s very dedicated. He just started in April and he’s in the gym everyday. We diet together, he’s right on track.”

As for her future, LaFleur said she’s much more focused and dedicated to the sport as a pro and she is pacing herself as she copes with the ups and downs with injuries that has sidelined her for a bit. She plans to take the time off to eat as much as she can over the next two months before she decides in January when and where she will compete for the first time in 2020.

Joel Stubbs, president of the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, congratulated LaFleur and Johnson on behalf of their executives and members.

He noted that the Night of Champions, formerly the Faye Rolle Classic which was scheduled for November to bring the season to a close, has been cancelled due to financial constraints and the lack of participation from the competitors.

“We’re now looking forward to next year and hopefully trying to get each member to see if they can encourage at least two persons to get on stage for our novice competition next year,” Stubbs said. “The dates will be announced later, but we are expecting a much more energised 2020 season to keep our sport going.”

Stubbs said the goal next year is to get more competitors than they’ve ever had on stage again as they have seen a number of their top contenders earning their cards to compete as professionals.