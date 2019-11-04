At This Rate, We Will Soon Be Off The Charts

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I know I am not allowed to comment on any matter that takes place in court. However, I did read what I would consider a shocking miscarriage of justice – I now understand why last year the World Bank concluded that it was easier to do business in the war-torn West Bank and the Gaza Strip than in the Bahamas.

When this comment was made the Bahamas stood in the 118th spot in the World Bank’s ease of doing business. Obviously shocked Deputy Prime Minister Turnquest pledged to initiate “drastic improvements” to remove the stigma. Instead of improving, the Bahamas has dropped another notch — this year it has dropped to 119th position!!

However, in this morning’s Tribune (Nov. 1) the light went on in my dull brain as to why, instead of rising the Bahamas is falling… and will continue to fall until government departments become more efficient, and understand that in doing business, applications submitted to government departments require prompt replies.

And what caught my eye? In the course of testimony one of the persons charged before the Bar was alleged not to have a permit giving him permission to work. So far, so good. But, I gather the reason he might have been continuing to work – if in fact he was working – was that he had started his job with a work permit in July 2016. This permit was for a year and expired the following July 2017. It is claimed that he applied to have his permit renewed, but to date — October, 2019 – two years later – the Immigration Board had yet to reach a decision!

In my opinion, the wrong person was before the court. I am angry about the injustice, but now I understand why the Bahamas is falling off the charts as a desirable place to do business. It just goes to show that Bahamians in these government ministries do not appreciate that time is of the essence, especially for a business person. In the business world of competition, a contract has to be signed today, not tomorrow, and certainly not several years later. And when that contract is dependent on the whim and wish of a civil servant in this country then you might as well pack your Jordy bag and go home. So much for this poor, unenlightened country! At the rate this is going the Bahamas will soon be off the charts!

DISILLUSIONED

Nassau,

November 1, 2019