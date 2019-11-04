Wreaths Laid To Honour Those Who Have Served

WREATHS were laid on Friday to honour those who had served The Bahamas in military uniform - including those who had laid down their lives for their country.

The pre-Remembrance Day event in Rawson Square was organised by the Bahamas branch of the British Legion.

Governor General Cornelius A Smith was among those present, along with ministers Marvin Dames and Darren Henfield, newly appointed British High Commissioner Sarah Dickson, retired British High Commissioner Peter Young, acting Defence Force commander Captain Raymond King and others.

Around Rawson Square were displayed posters of some of those being honoured at the occasion, including the late Tribune editor and publisher Sir Etienne Dupuch, who joined the 5th Bahamas War Contingent in 1916, at the age of 17. He served in the British West India Regiment, and was assigned to Europe on the eastern and western fronts in France. He also served on the Sahara desert where he almost died of pneumonia due to blistering hot temperatures during the day and freezing cold at night. Private Dupuch returned home after his service with the Victory Medal.

Also honoured were Mary Moseley for her war relief efforts during the First World War; Warrant Officer Norman F Aranha, who served in the Royal Air Force in the Second World War; Squadron Leader David Lester Brown; Wing Commander Lionel Rees; John Croft Bates, an RAF air mechanic; Flight Lieutenant Warren Maurice Lightbourn; Flight Lt Leonard Maurice Thompson, Flight Lt John Maura; Warrant Officer Basil Lawrence Ivan Johnson; Warrant Officer John Maillis; Flight Lt George Winthrop Sargent Moseley; Radar officer Edwin Brownrigg; and the Gallant 30, the Bahamians who formed the first Bahamian Contingent in the First World War.

British Legion chairman Adina Munroe hailed those who fought at the Battle of Normandy during the Second World War, saying: "We are here today to celebrate our Bahamian sons of the soil... our pilots, who had the opportunity to fly over Normandy such as the late Squadron Leader David Lester Brown, who led 54 fighter aircraft over Normandy and Germany.

"We must not forget our very first Bahamian pilot of colour, the late Warrant Officer Basil Lawrence Ivan Johnson, who also had an opportunity to fly over Germany during this very important battle for world freedom."

She added: "We have an awesome task ahead of us as we must honour in years to come over 300 forgotten Bahamian war heroes."