Rbdf Looks Into Reports Of Foreign Poachers

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force is investigating reports of foreign poachers being spotted in Bahamian waters.

The vessels have reportedly been seen in the southern Bahamas during the past few days. No information was available at the time of going to press about the number or type of vessels or the force’s progress in intercepting them.

A spokesman for the force said: “As the RBDF continues to work within the disaster affected areas, the Squadron Department maintains active patrols by its fleet of craft as it protects the territorial boundaries from persons engaged in illicit maritime activities.

“In addition to patrolling the waters of The Bahamas inclusive of the southern, central and Great Bahama Banks, the defence force is also working closely with partner law enforcement agencies in Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, and Abaco to prevent illegal fishing, as well as the smuggling of arms, undeclared goods and other contraband by locals and foreigners.”

Acting commander Captain Raymond King thanked residents for passing on information about the intruder vessels - and urged people who had information about suspicious activity to call the defence force hotline, 376-6219.