Walk For The Cure Is Ready For The Off

IT may have been delayed because of Hurricane Dorian – but this year the Walk For The Cure returns for its eighth year.

At 6.30am tomorrow, walkers will set from Goodman’s Bay to raise funds and awareness of the ongoing battle to defeat cancer.

Walk For The Cure is CIBC First Caribbean’s largest cancer fundraising initiative, with funds going towards care and counselling for patients and their families, and to raise the importance of early detection.

The event will be hosted by singer Bodine Johnson, with live music by Furze Entertainment, warm up and cool down sessions, a heath fair, and food and drinks.

There are two routes – both setting off from Goodman’s Bay Corporate Centre. The long route goes to Sandals and back, while the short route goes to Melia and back.

There will also be a brief ceremony in honour of cancer survivors.

Vice president of the Cancer Society of The Bahamas Rochelle Wilkinson said: “Cancer spares nobody, and we never know who’s going to be next. Therefore, we’re happy for initiatives like the walk that enable us to provide our services to people to alleviate some of the stress that would be associated with taking treatment.”

Helen Rolle, secretary of the Sister Sister breast cancer support group said: “In our organisations, you always wonder where the next dollar will come from, but we thank God for people who support causes like the Walk for the Cure - because of them we’re able to extend a ray of hope to the wider community.”

CIBC walk manager Kizzanae Arthur said: “Despite some challenges, our loyal Walk for the Cure supporters have not been deterred and we couldn’t be more excited for the event that’s taking place this Saturday. We want the public to join us for this family affair, with activities, music, prizes, and various health and food vendors on site. You can visit any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch to sign up; or contact 302-6036 or 302-6085 for more information.”

Last year, the walk raised $90,000 for eight cancer care organisations in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera. This year, the walk will take place only on New Providence and Eleuthera due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian.