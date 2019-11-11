Man Dies After Shooting Off Carmichael Road

A man died after he was shot off Carmichael Road early on Monday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, the man and a woman arrived at their residence on Ashley Close, off Hawk Ridge Road, when a gunman shot the man multiple times before fleeing.

The injured man was transported to hospital and, a short time later, succumbed to his injuries. The woman was not injured.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.