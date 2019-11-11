Loretta - I Knew Deal Looked Fishy – ‘I Feel Vindicated For Asking Where Money Was Going’

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
A former Opposition leader yesterday said the probe into bribery allegations involving the Defence Force’s new $150m fleet had “absolutely vindicated” concerns she first raised five years ago.
Loretta Butler-Turner told Tribune Business that “Bahamians should be very concerned as to where this goes” since it “can leave quite a blemish on the country’s reputation” should the claims ultimately be proven true. The former Cabinet minister and MP spoke out after The Tribune confirmed that Bahamian law enforcement authorities have been co-operating with Dutch investigators probing whether the Netherlands-based manufacturer of nine Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) ships paid bribes to secure the deal and similar contracts with other Caribbean countries.
She yesterday said the late Bernard Nottage, then-minister of national security, and other members of the former Christie administration had been “very dismissive” when she voiced fears that the deal with Damen Shipyard Group (DSG) was over-priced - especially since it was paying more for fewer vessels than the last Ingraham government had sought to order.
Mrs Butler-Turner, in particular, argued at the time that $8m was “unaccounted for in terms of costs” although Mr Nottage subsequently said this had been set aside to cover any unanticipated change in the project’s scope of works
Now, urging the government to be “very co-operative” with the Dutch investigation, Mrs Butler-Turner said it needed to apply greater scrutiny when dealing with large multi-million dollar contracts with international vendors to ensure nothing untoward happens.
With the Defence Force fleet claims following swiftly behind the $300,000 Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) bribe case, she called on the current and future governments to properly protect taxpayers by ensuring “value for money” with all contracts.
“I really had a lot of questions regarding that,” she recalled of the Defence Force fleet deal. “If I’m not mistaken they paid $8m more, and I questioned why that was given that the number of boats was less but they [the Christie administration] were paying a higher amount.
“They were very dismissive and very vague was to why the numbers changed. It raised a lot of concerns for me, and here we are today understanding that some probe is going on into that.”
Mrs Butler recalled that the last Ingraham administration planned to spend $132m on acquiring 11 new Defence Force vessels, but its successor - which ultimately signed the contract with Damen -purchased just nine for a higher $149m sum.
Dutch investigators first raided Damen, the Netherlands’ largest shipyard, in 2017 in relation to the probe. It is understood to centre on $13m in commissions that the Government allegedly paid to a Barbados-based company, NSG Management & Technical Services Ltd, which acted as Damen’s local agent in negotiations with the Bahamas and other Caribbean countries.
Comments
Porcupine 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
I had the same questions myself. Checks and balances, due diligence, freedom of information, lots of things here that won't see the light of day, until......... The secrets will go to the grave, as so many have before. In the meantime, the taxpayers, the people will be continually saddled with these outrageous bills for goods and services never received. Corruption at its finest. So embedded in the culture that nobody ever goes to jail or has to pay back what they stole. Saves time and money in the judicial system. That way we can spend our law enforcement money and time locking up kids smoking ganja. All makes sense now. Perfect sense.
Godson 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
For us who are sincere about our Love for Country, THIS REALLY HURTS!
Sincerely, "what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his one soul?".
**PEOPLE OF THE BAHAMAS, WE MUST ROOT OUT ALL THAT ARE ASSOCIATED AND CONDONE CORRUPTION.
THE PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL PARTY(PLP) SHOULD BE DISBANDED. IT IS A POLITICAL VEHICLE FOR GREED AND CORRUPTION.**
There is no such thing as a "New PLP". This would only define a renewed opportunity for greed and corruption.
Chucky 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
If you root out all the corruption, how will the two remaining Bahamians look after and run this country.
Ashinnabash 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
OUT OF THOSE TWO ONE MIGHT BE FNM AND THE OTHER PLP THEN WHAT?
SP 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Of course, Loretta Butler-Turner had no problem with the BEC fiasco, Vincent-Vanderpool Wallace absconding with millions of the peoples' money, the $300,000.00 toilets at Saunders Beach, the $100M cost over-run with the roads rehabilitation project, selling BTC at 10c. on the dollar, and gifting a very costly and profitable submarine communications cable to Haiti!
These politicians can only see the splinter in the opposition but cannot see the many rafters in their own eyes.
Both PLP and FNM are corrupt to the core and must be removed!
banker 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Never heard about Vincent. How did he do it?
The_Oracle 4 hours ago
I wish I were a fly on the wall every time a politician or Lackey/bag man asked or suggested inflating the price or cost to include the inevitable kick backs. With all the Anti foreign corrupt laws internationally, the FACTA, and the TIEA's signed i hope more and more sticky political fingers get caught in the fly trap.
enough 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
SP I agree. We need to stop voting party and vote person. This party politics is killing our country and these sycophants can see no wrong with their own party. Both the PLP and FNM have doomed us and it continues. Brickell Management Group is building the dooms, BPL deal,
BahamaPundit 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
The FNM budgeted over a million dollars I believe to pass the Freedom of Information Act, yet no FOIA has been passed or even prepared for. So, they are corrupt even in becoming transparent! What did we do as a country to deserve this leadership?
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
When will the Government freeze the assets of Perry Christie and his 2012-17 Cabinet??? That required a Commission of Inquiry from DAY ONE in May 2017. They were the most corrupt administration in the history of this country ....... $3 billion of debt and borrowings and nothing tangible to show for it in 5 years............ Thieves.
Well_mudda_take_sic 42 minutes ago
Corruption everywhere....and it's no different under the Minnis-led FNM government. Small wonder the Canadian banks are scrambling to sell off their operations in the Bahamas and elsewhere in the Caribbean to anyone they possibly can - in CIBC's case a Colombian based financial group owned by a Jewish billionaire.
As for the very apparent graft involving the purchase of the grossly over-priced defense force ships, hopefully the Dutch and international law enforcement authorities will be carefully scrutinizing large transactions that may have flowed through the bank accounts of the Bahamian cabinet ministers and others who were directly involved in the negotiations, and all entities in any way connected to either of them, whether in the Bahamas or abroad, and whether the individuals concerned are now dead or still alive. The great thing about fraud is that no statute of limitation applies and in a digitized world there's virtually no place one can hide their illicit activities.
But let's not forget for a moment that the so called 'legalization' by the PLP government of the corrupt activities of the web shops and other enterprises controlled and operated by the racketeering numbers' bosses, like Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers, was the final straw that broke the camel's back. And to think this was done notwithstanding the outcome of the duly held national referendum whereby a majority of the voting Bahamians voted "No" to the proposed legalization of the very illegal web shops. The head offices of the Canadian banks in Toronto said "enough is enough" when they realized the new Minnis-led FNM government had also cozied up to Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers rather than repeal in its entirety all of the legislation that was passed by the PLP government in very wrongful attempt to somehow legitimatize the criminal activities of these racketeering thugs.
Porcupine 21 minutes ago
All correct. Sad, but correct.
bahamianson 37 minutes ago
is there still a list for BEC? have we eradicated the list? Are we all equal now?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID