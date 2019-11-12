Mingoes Pound Defenders 93-66

FOUR UB Mingoes players scored double digits to lead the team to the 93-66 pounding on the Fort Charlotte Defenders in UB's homecoming game in NPBA action Friday night.

Kemsey Sylvestre led the Mingoes with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go along with 4 assists and 4 steals. Romero Cornish was the top scorer for the Mingoes with 20 points.

Travaughn Nicholls and Robert Joseph each had 12 in the win.

"We didn't win our last homecoming game last year so to get the win this year was a great feeling for us," said Cornish, who also had 4 rebounds and 2 steals. "We started slow tonight but once we got going we couldn't be stopped."

The Mingoes are now 2-0 on the season while the Defenders drop to 0-2.

The Mingoes' defence was stifling from the second quarter with 16 steals that led to 36 fastbreak points on the night.

The Defenders' got the lead once on the night off a three-pointer from Brandon Williams to put them up 12-11 about 4:46 in the first quarter.

The Mingoes led 22-20 to end the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, the Mingoes opened on a 16-2 run in part by Nichols who had four consecutive drives for 8 points.

The Mingoes ended the half 46-35.

The Mingoes didn't look back after that and dominated the game in the second half en route to the win.

Brandon Williams led the Defenders with 17 points in the loss.

Gregory Seymour also had 19 rebounds for the Defenders.

The Mingoes, coached by Bacchus Rolle, next play this weekend at the Edward Waters College Thanksgiving Classic in Jacksonville, Florida.