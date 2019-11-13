Testing The Drug Waters

EDITOR, The Tribune

Expunging past criminal records for the possession of drugs as put into the public media by ex-Commissioner of Police Farquharson simply is a pre-empted approach to indicate the way the Minnis Government intends to go…Testing the waters.

The use of drugs for obvious reasons has been illegal and the US do not look well on that so the application for a US Visa is denied and exceptionally difficult to rescind if you have a Bahamas or anywhere else record.

The Marijuana Commission McCartney and Hall are taking an extraordinary time to report and conclude and recommend, but there seems to be some light here…Minnis has asked ex-Commissioner Farquharson to put this out and let’s see the reaction.

Legalising possession for personal use there is an obvious issue to possess you must have a source to obtain so surely if you legalise for personal use you legalise the wholesaler from whom you are acquiring.

Bahamians going through LPIA TSA US Pre-clearance and their drug dogs get a smell of possession…the scent takes a long time to disappear! Think please before making a serious mistake.

E STRACHAN

Nassau

November 6, 2019