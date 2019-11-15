Pandering To New Wave Of Xenophobia

EDITOR, The Tribune

I admire the unwavering patriotism of members and executives of the lobby group Operation Sovereign Bahamas. Like all right.-thinking Bahamians, this group is spot on in desiring to see the Free National Movement (FNM) government put aggressive (and hopefully humane) measures in place to end the influx of illegal immigrants pouring into The Bahamas. Left unabated, The Bahamas would simply be overrun with hundreds of thousands of Haitians, when one takes into account the Republic of Haiti’s massive population of over 11 million -- 28 times the size of the current Bahamian population.

In all things considered, The Bahamas is unable to subsume the entire Haitian population. With the displacement of thousands of Grand Bahamians and Abaconians in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the FNM administration, with its limited resources, decided to house many of the Bahamian and Haitian evacuees at the Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium. I commend the Minnis administration for this humanitarian gesture. What I will not applaud, however, is Operation Sovereign Bahamas’ attempts to pander to the wave of xenophobia and prejudice against the illegal Haitian immigrants housed at the gymnasium.

The protest at the gymnasium is indicative of the lack of human empathy many Nassauvians seem to have towards Grand Bahamians and Abaconians who recently endured Dorian’s unmitigated wrath. I suspect that the founder of this lobby group has political aspirations, and is simply using his sheeple as a means to a political end. The protest, in my opinion, is a new low in the never-ending battle against illegal immigration.

KEVIN EVANS

Grand Bahama

November 13, 2019