Tourists Arrested After Drugs Found In Separate Incidents

SEVEN male tourists — six Canadians and one American — were arrested in two separate incidents after they were found in possession of drugs.

In the first incident, an American man was taken into custody at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Friday. Shortly after 3pm, Airport Division officers conducted a search of the man who was in the departure lounge and found six tubes of liquid marijuana in his possession. The drugs have a street value of $60.

In the second incident, shortly after 8pm, Western Division officers took six Canadian men into custody after a plastic bag with suspected marijuana was recovered from their hotel room.

The drugs weighed three and a quarter ounces with an estimated street value of $250.

The men are all expected to be formally charged in court this week.