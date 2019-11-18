Tourists Arrested After Drugs Found In Separate Incidents

SEVEN male tourists — six Canadians and one American — were arrested in two separate incidents after they were found in possession of drugs.
In the first incident, an American man was taken into custody at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Friday. Shortly after 3pm, Airport Division officers conducted a search of the man who was in the departure lounge and found six tubes of liquid marijuana in his possession. The drugs have a street value of $60.
In the second incident, shortly after 8pm, Western Division officers took six Canadian men into custody after a plastic bag with suspected marijuana was recovered from their hotel room.
The drugs weighed three and a quarter ounces with an estimated street value of $250.
The men are all expected to be formally charged in court this week.
Comments
mandela 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
What a shame, Doc hurry up and decriminalize marijuana so the RBPF could stop wasting the citizens hard-earned tax money on trivial matters and go after persons with guns and persons supplying guns or murderers, armed robbers, my goodness, they catch a person with $60.00 worth of cannabis and spend $4 to $500.00 or even more in man-hours and pay just processing him, the arresting officer, gas for the car, feed them, take them before the Judge or Magistrate, these are all money being wasted, for what? We as a country need to come out Da bush and into reality.
truetruebahamian 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
They wouldn't have had them for resale at that quantity - let them walk, ass! They probabably bought it on Woodes Rogers Walk!
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Ain't Weed legal in Canada?
