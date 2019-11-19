Bcb Disappointed As Staff Hold 'Sick Out'

THE Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas said disappointed employees engaged in a sick out last week, less than 24 hours after a meeting was held explaining actions to be taken to address the workers’ concerns.

The workers’ complaints centre on concerns about mould in the BCB building in Grand Bahama, which was damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Last Wednesday, a number of BCB workers in Freeport called in sick.

In a statement released last night, BCB officials said while they are disappointed in this action, which affected operations, the health and welfare of all employees “remain a priority for the management” and the parliamentary secretary with responsibility for the BCB.

“Last week, BCB management had a productive meeting with representatives of the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) to provide a full briefing on the state of the building and a timeline for remedial work to be carried out,” the BCB said.

“During a meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, between the management, the union representative and the company engaged to carry out the work, a schedule was agreed upon for testing and application of the remediation. During this time, employees also had the opportunity to ask questions.

“It was agreed that testing would be carried out on the following day, Wednesday, November 13. Remedial application is expected to begin on Tuesday, November 19.”

BCB said management also agreed to additional requests from the BCPOU related to reduced hours for the news and TV staff, an additional week off with pay for all employees and added that an extra week’s pay was promised to staff working extended shifts immediately following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

“Given the action taken to address employee concerns, management was surprised by the sick out that took place on Wednesday, November 13, less than 24 hours after the meeting. The BCB board and management and the parliamentary secretary with responsibility for the corporation are fully committed to ensuring that the appropriate action is taken to address all health and safety concerns.

“The board and parliamentary secretary are satisfied that all decisions made by management over the last few days to address concerns were carried out in the best interest of the corporation and its employees,” the BCB statement noted.

