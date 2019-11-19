Police Arrest Three After Shots Fired

POLICE arrested three men who shot at them and led them them on a car chase in Yellow Elder Gardens on Sunday night.

A man is also in hospital after he was found in the area with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said swift action by officers led to the arrests and the recovery of two illegal firearms involved in the shooting, including an AK-47 and a pistol.

Shortly after 8pm, Mobile Division and South Central Division officers were patrolling in the area of Yellow Elder Gardens when they heard gunshots being fired. As officers were heading to the area where the gunshots were heard, they encountered a black Honda Stream with three men inside. The men, upon seeing the officers, fired in their direction and sped off. Officers chased them, and a short distance away, the driver of the Honda Stream crashed into a utility pole and into another police vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered an AK 47 rifle and a .45 pistol, police said.

The men were taken into custody.

A short time later, police discovered that a man had been shot in Yellow Elder Gardens. The injured man was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious condition.