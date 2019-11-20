Marijuana Commission 'Will Not Be Influenced By Pm's Comments'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE prime minister’s recent comments supporting decriminalising possession of small amounts of marijuana and making the substance legal for medicinal and/or scientific purposes will not influence the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana’s report on the issue.

This is according to BNCM Co-Chair Quinn McCartney who said yesterday that commission members are hoping to submit a final report of their findings to Cabinet by early next year.

Last year, the commission was given its mandate by Cabinet to comprehensively examine issues surrounding the use of marijuana.

The group was initially expected to produce a report in April, however the deadline was extended several times.

Yesterday, Mr McCartney said the commission is working vigorously to present its preliminary report by the end of this month and the final report in early 2020.

“We’ve committed to the minister of health and Dr Sands has indicated that he is hoping to get a preliminary report from us by the end of this month and then we hope to have a final report with some additional information by early in the new year….(so) we are trying hard to meet that deadline,” he said.

His comments came days after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis became the first sitting prime minister to publicly support some form of marijuana decriminalisation. Dr Minnis told The Tribune on Sunday that he hopes the decriminalisation process will happen before the end of this term.

He also said he is eagerly awaiting the release of a report by the commission to help chart the way forward on the substance.

“Many Bahamians including young men have been convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana resulting in criminal records and the loss of a job or inability to find employment,” Dr Minnis said.

“Studies have shown that CBDs (Cannabidiol) have been proven to aid patients suffering from various diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease. Other Caribbean countries have taken steps to or are considering the decriminalising of marijuana for various purposes.”

But, while the commission has not yet taken a clear stance on whether the drug should be legalised in the country, Mr McCartney said the prime minister’s recent comments on the matter will not sway their recommendations.

“The prime minister is a member and citizen of the Bahamas and as a citizen, he is entitled to express his views and we are pleased to hear his (comments), but I think it’s safe to say that it won’t influence our decision at all. We will look at his comments like we look at everybody else comments,” he said.

“We are getting the views of persons far and wide throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. . .and we know that this is an initiative that certainly the government is interested in hearing about and more importantly, the public is waiting to hear from us.”

But, in the meantime, Mr McCartney maintains that the commission remains committed to providing a comprehensive report that is supported by its research.

“We have a team of commissioners and independent bodies who’ve been dealing with this issue for the past nine (or) ten months and so we have been listening to the Bahamian public and so we will base our views based on our research,” he added.

“(And) as we’ve always said before, we want to give a holistic report that’s reflective of views and supported by our research and what’s happening around the world.”