One Arrest After Another Three Armed Robberies

POLICE arrested one man moments after he knocked a woman to the ground and stole her purse and are looking for the suspects behind two other armed robberies and an attempted robbery.

The incidents all occurred on New Providence on Wednesday.



In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 6am a woman was at Wild Guava Street, Pinewood Gardens when she was struck to the ground by a man driving a champagne coloured vehicle. The man stole her bag which contained cash, before speeding away. A police officer was a short distance away and saw the incident.

He chased after the vehicle and was successful in stopping it and arresting a 26-year-old male resident of Pinewood Gardens, police said.

Hours later, shortly after 6pm, a man had just arrived at a residence on Edward Avenue, off Jerome Avenue, when he was approached by two armed men. The assailants held him up and stole a bag containing cash before escaping the scene in a silver Nissan March.

In the third incident, shortly before 9pm a man was sitting in his vehicle while in the parking lot of a food store on Alexandria Boulevard, Nassau Village when an armed man entered the car and demanded he leave. The victim ran from the car, taking the keys with him. The gunman fired a shot at the victim, causing a minor wound to the arm, police said. However the gunman was not able to take anything during the incident.

Police said around the same time as the previous incident, shortly before 9pm, a woman was at a service station in the same area — Alexandria Boulevard, Nassau Village — when she was approached by a gunman who stole her white Nissan Note. Police later recovered the vehicle in Domingo Heights.

Investigations are ongoing.