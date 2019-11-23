Two Men Injured In Freeport Shooting

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Two men in Freeport were shot on Friday night, a senior police official on Grand Bahama reported on Saturday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said that police received reports of gunshots in the Raleigh Drive area at around 9pm.

She said uniformed and plain clothed officers went to the scene and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by EMS personnel to the hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital they found a second victim with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victims told officers that they were at Raleigh Drive when two men in dark clothing, one armed with a firearm, fired on them.

They were treated by doctors and are both listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Asst Supt Pinder reported that two suspects were later arrested and are assisting police with their investigations into the shooting.