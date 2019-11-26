Parts Of Grand Bahama Still Without Power

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SUBDIVISIONS in the area of ‘over the bridge’ in Grand Bahama are still without power, leaving residents vulnerable and having to use portable generators to electrify their homes.

In addition to black-out conditions, residents have to deal with trying to rebuild and adjust to living conditions that they are not accustomed to, since Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island in early September.

The area - which is situated at the Grand Lucayan Waterway in East Grand Bahama, is an upscale residential area comprising large to medium canal-front residences and other medium residential in-land properties.

The Casuarina Bridge – the largest bridge stretching over the Lucayan Waterway — connects Freeport and East Grand Bahama.

That area experienced severe flooding from 20ft storm surge during Hurricane Dorian. Many of the homes sustained significant damage and some residents lost their lives.

According to a resident, the area is in bad shape and still has no power.

“Lots of utility poles are still down, and in the evenings, it is pitch black,” said the resident.

Due to the flooding homes in that area sustained, the Grand Bahama Power Company is unable to re-energise the structures until they are inspected and cleared by officials at the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

While residents wait for work crews to do their inspections, they have to deal with the added cost of running a generator.

It is a struggle that residents are dealing with – life without modern conveniences. They use portable hurricane stoves and gas grills to cook their meals.

There is also concern about the area being targeted by thieves and criminals due to absence of street lighting.

The resident noted that many building structures were significantly damaged and would have to be demolished and rebuilt from the ground.

According to a source, some second-home residents have decided to cut their losses and have left the island.

Meanwhile dome-shaped houses for displaced residents have arrived in Grand Bahama. Some of the homes have been installed in Hawksbill, East End, Grand Bahama. Each dome is 20 feet in diameter, are 2 feet high and each dome can accommodate up to four to five persons.