MINISTER of Social Services Frankie Campbell said the government is committed to ending gender-based violence by 2030.

Speaking at the Zonta Club's "Say No To Violence" campaign launch yesterday, Mr Campbell said officials have a tiered approach planned to help achieve that goal, including working with perpetrators to rehabilitate them.

"What is our plan? We plan to focus on our perpetrators," Mr Campbell said at the event in Rawson Square. "Unless or until there is a shift in the mind and perspective of persons who perpetuate this violence, we'll just be spinning wheels..and so we intend to focus on the perpetrators. Through the prison fellowship programme, we intend to target 150 inmates per year and work with them to ensure that they have an appreciation for the wrong they have done.

"We won't stop there. As we work and focus on changing the minds who already caused those breaches and infractions, it is important that we work on some level of prevention and so we will work with 500 boys from private and public school sector to cause them to have an appreciation for the partnerships that are necessary with our females.

"And, so we will also work with the archdiocese of the Catholic church who has a programme that is populated predominantly from persons who are sent from the courts," Mr Campbell said.



The Zonta Club's campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10, is held worldwide to commemorate the elimination of gender-based violence against women.



And, under this year's theme, "From Awareness to Accountability ", various chapters of the Zonta Club will be participating in the organisation's annual 16 days of activism initiatives, geared towards raising awareness on violence against women and children in the country.

Director of Zonta Club of New Providence, Marisa Mason noted that other campaign initiatives will include educational forums on women's rights and human trafficking etc and a women's luncheon on violence prevention.

She added: "We'll (also) be providing tips in terms of helping women to know where to go to get help and when to scream for help and the resources that are available to get the help when they need it.

"So, we say no to violence in all its forms and we're working very closely with the Ministry of Health and with the Ministry of Social Services, who is providing the platform for us to partner with them to help eradicate gender-based violence."

Speaking at yesterday's campaign launch, Patricia Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, implored all women to use their voices to say no to violence during these 16 days of activism.

"We, as women, have come a long way in this country from being able to vote to serving in some of the highest offices in the land, yet there is still much work to be achieved in ending the violence that too many women and girls face often," she said.

"The time has come for Bahamian women to be heard with a new united voice, a voice that demands equality and empowerment…today we are here to further sound the alarm against gender- based violence.

"Violence against women cannot be tolerated in any form, in any context, in any circumstances by anybody (and) by any government….so, I charge you to speak up, speak out and say no to gender based violence," she said.

Mr Campbell also encouraged people to join in the fight to eradicate violence against women and girls in the country.

"Last year, I had the awesome privilege to participate in this very same 16 day of activism and I was pleased as I moved about the community to hear from ordinary persons that they recognised and acknowledged the work of (Zonta Club)," he continued.

"It generated the kind of conversation that allowed an opportunity to share what was happening . . .it is necessary for all hands to be on deck on the question of ending violence against women."