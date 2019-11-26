‘Our Hands Clean On Illegal Migrants’

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRATION Minister Elsworth Johnson said yesterday the government has done nothing wrong regarding its handling of illegal migrants seeking refuge in the country.

Speaking to reporters outside of Cabinet, Mr Johnson insisted the government has abided by the laws of the country. His comments came after a United Nations official visited The Bahamas recently to investigate claims of abuse of illegal migrants by law enforcement officers.

“As I have said over and over again, there is only one standard,” he said when asked about the concerns. “We govern by the rule of law the laws of The Bahamas. International best practice which include universal declaration of human rights, rights of a child, migrants, political refugees. The Bahamas has obligations both nationally and internationally to (protect) its borders,” he said.

“While doing so in terms of immigration, we must ensure that the dignity of persons is protected and there is a reason why we always quote the rule of law. Over history it is proven to ensure a result of the right thing and so to the extent that we are public officers have a duty to perform.”

Mr Johnson added: “We are to perform them fairly, reasonably and in a just manner. Every immigration officer understands that. What we would say is that as we were saying over and over again. Let me reiterate this, the prime minister said just after Dorian that everybody would be entitled that is race, origin, sex, political opinion or status to receive social assistance. That has happened, what we invite is not just conjecture, assertions but facts.”

The minister noted a number of false complaints have been made in the past about the country’s treatment of migrants.

He said: “We have a police force who has proven themselves, we have a court Supreme Court and the Magistrate’s Court who has proven themselves, we have a director extremely competent who has proven themselves and we are prepared to accept any complaints.

“There are a number of frivolous, false and unfounded complaints being made. Whether they be Bahamians burning persons, a picture of a man holding a revolver with an attack dog, any number of pictures that were reported and not captured in The Bahamas. When I asked one of the persons who were responsible for it, why did they do it, they said ‘it’s for sensationalism’ but it’s pure lies.”

Still he said the government will investigate credible allegations.

“We have a government to run and anybody anywhere within in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas or outside of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas that determines something is happening in this democratic and sovereign state is not keeping the rule of law or international best practices we would like to hear them.”

Mr Johnson added: “But, at the same time we are hoping that both local organisations including the media would publicise those things that are dead wrong. It’s dishonest and not right and that they would join in the public education.”

Mr Johnson said apart from enforcing immigration laws, immigration officials’ job is to protect Bahamian borders.

“A part of our responsibility enforcing the immigration laws is to ensure that the (human traffickers), money launderers, gun traffickers, persons involved in terrorism activities. . .are not coming across the borders. This is not just about economic migrants. We feel sorry about the circumstances that exist in Haiti, but we have to protect our sovereign country and we will continue to do that in the best interest in The Bahamas,” he noted.

The Nassau Guardian reported George Abu Al Zulof, senior human rights advisor based in Jamaica, was recently invited to The Bahamas by the government to discuss human rights matters related to deportations, repatriations, and other related issues.