Don't Force Your Agenda On All Of Us

EDITOR, The Tribune

We have all known from day one that acts of homosexuality and lesbianism abound in the world, inclusive of The Bahamas. These acts of abomination, for that is what they are, are an affront to The Lord Jesus Christ and to right thinking individuals. In recent times several high profiled persons and organisations have come out of the proverbial closet to embrace and promote this perverted alternative life style.

When one couples this with what appears to be a green light by the Most Honourable Prime Minister relative to the decriminalisation of small quantities of marijuana it may well lead one to conclude that Lucifer has been let loose already in our wonderful nation. We are wont to declare that we are a Christian nation, whatever that means. If we are Christians, however, it would be impossible for us to even contemplate the overt Gay agenda.

It is one thing to have feelings for the same sex but, please do not seek in a very public manner to impose that agenda on me or anyone else who may oppose the same. A former very misguided and, I dare say, anti-God administration, promulgated and legislated a diabolical law allowing sexual activities between consenting same sex individuals if over the age of sixteen years. There is, I submit, a special place in Hell (if it exists) reserved just for the proponents of that piece of legislative shaving cream, for that is what it is.

Some gay people and their allies are proposing a gay pride march along the streets of New Providence next year. The FNM administration, I understand, has approved a permit for that spectacle in waiting. The PLP and its leadership cadre are said to have issued a statement in support of the same. The Bahamas Christian Council has indicated that it would oppose such a march.

Personally, as a trained lawyer, I have no problem with anyone marching for anything. March all you want but the spiritual walls which enclose God’s people will not fall down. It might be that both the FNM and the PLP are seeking to solicit votes, straight or gay do not matter. If and when these sissies and lesbians march next year they must be prepared for collateral consequences. If you march you are going to be publicly recognised and as sure as night follows day you run the real risks of being black balled in a conservative society.

The police will have to be out in full force to protect these sissies from being plummeted by rotten tomatoes; spoiled eggs and bucket loads of shaving cream , for want of a better expression. Many, no doubt, will stand by the roadsides to witness their loved ones parading and prancing straight to perdition. Under our constitution and articles therein these deviants have the entrenched right to assemble and march. Not a problem.

What the PLP and the FNM should do is to announce publicly their stance on gay rights; marriages and adoptions. The age of consent for deviant sexual activity is too low at sixteen. How come one has to be eighteen to vote but can get buggered or do some buggering at a lower age? Over the years our collective societal mores have jumped through the window from a six-story building with no parachute. Deviants, some say, are creased up in both chambers of parliament. I am not sure if any of them are in cabinet but I stand to be corrected. I do know that there is a dray load in the church.

Marijuana has its place in the grand scheme of things. It is a natural plant that was created by The Lord Jesus Christ so there must be a useful purpose for it being around. Having been a dedicated herbalist years ago, I am personally aware of the good; the bad and the ugly of the usage of ganja. What age limit will be imposed on those seeking to purchase recreational weed? How and where will retail weed be sold and who will be eligible to apply for a wholesale and/or retail licence?

Will individuals and corporate entities be allowed to commercially grow marijuana and it’s cousin, Indian Hemp and where will they be permitted to grow them? Once weed is decriminalised will the police records and judicial convictions be expunged and/or vacated? Will persons whose convictions are eliminated will they be able to sue the government for damages for false arrest and/or imprisonment? Minnis and crew would do well to study all of the ramifications involved herein.

The FNM is almost into its third year in office and there is not too much to show for it, on the ground. Sissy sex and debating the issue of weed will not be enough to secure a second term for Minnis. Bahamians are literally catching economic hell and all some of our politicians are able to talk about are these two non issues?

These are not bread and butter issues. Big money is being spent on some nebulous commission to study marijuana. How much by the way are the commission members being paid? What is the overall budget? With less than six weeks left in this year we should be concentrating on more import issues. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, Jr.

Nassau,

November 24, 2019