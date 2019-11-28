Un Comments 'Deeply Troubling'

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is “deeply concerned” by comments attributed to a United Nations official regarding claims of violence and abuse by law enforcement officers towards Haitian migrants as reported by a local newspaper.



In a press statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the remarks attributed to Ravina Shamdasani, the deputy spokesperson from the UN Human Rights Office, are disturbing for a number of reasons, mainly because the remarks appeared in the local press before being made to the government.

Last week, The Nassau Guardian reported that Ravina Shamdasani, the deputy spokesperson from the UN Human Rights Office, said another official recently visited The Bahamas to verify “worrying” claims of “violence and abuse”.

Ms Shamdasani told the newspaper that Abu Al Zulof’s visit included a trip to Abaco, where he visited shelters and other areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian and interviewed many people.

In response yesterday, the ministry said it “is deeply concerned that a UN official would report to the media regarding matters of such gravity without having the courtesy first to inform the government and allow the government the opportunity to provide a response.”

The statement added: “The ministry considers the behaviour of (Ravina Shamdasani) not to be in keeping with the way in which a UN official should conduct (herself). Furthermore, it calls into question the impartial, balanced, neutral and ethical manner normally employed by the UN when it investigates allegations of alleged abuse or alleged human rights violations.

“The Bahamas government is deeply appreciative of the support provided by the United Nations system during both the relief and recovery stages of Hurricane Dorian. The UN continues to have a strong presence in The Bahamas, providing invaluable technical support and advice.

“The Bahamas is committed to working with the UN in a transparent, frank and constructive manner as we together seek to rebuild the communities adversely impacted and to restore the livelihoods of thousands of citizens and residents as a result of Hurricane Dorian,” the statement added.

The ministry has scheduled a meeting next week with all UN agencies on the ground and looks forward to a productive outcome.

