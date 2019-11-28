Work Begins At Urgent Care Areas At Pmh

LESS than one week after the signing of a contract with Inline Project Company Ltd for the redevelopment of the urgent care areas at Princess Margaret Hospital, work began at the entrance of the Emergency Department yesterday.

The contract is valued at $3.6 million.

The capital works include a new area for Orthopaedics and Wound Care, a revamped entrance to the hospital's Emergency Department, and civil works inclusive of site excavation, driveways and primary storm and sewer infrastructure. These works, which also include the construction of a new ambulance bay and emergency department canopy, represent the first of two phases of the comprehensive redevelopment of the Emergency Department of PMH in tandem with the Urgent and Emergency Care Project launched by the Ministry of Health in 2018.

The construction of a new patient registration area located at the hospital's main entrance as well as improvement works undertaken in decanted spaces formerly occupied by the Medical/Surgical Supplies Department (MSSD) and Central Sterile Supplies Department (CSSD) are designed to facilitate the expansion and upgrading of the Emergency Department at PMH.

Hospital executives have pledged to take all necessary measures to minimise the impact of any and all infrastructure works to patients and visitors alike.

The project has a 40 week timeline with the first phase earmarked for completion early next year.