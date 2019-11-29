University, Uteb Negotiations 'Almost Complete'

By Leandra Rolle

NEGOTIATIONS between the University of The Bahamas and the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas over an expired industrial agreement are almost complete, according to UTEB president Daniel Thompson, who said members are hoping to have the agreement signed before the holiday season.

“Currently, we are at the point where we have one tiny item that needs to be addressed and we anticipate this being done over the next couple days. We’re just hoping to discuss for the next few days the lump sum and so we are about 95% completed,” he said in an interview with The Tribune.

“UTEB and its membership expects that this will be completed before the holidays and we are confident because they have been planning and preparing for this. We expect that the (university) would make good after two and half years of wait and that they will make good on what is owed to the membership.”

Earlier this month, the union protested at the university's entrance, incensed by the institution’s lack of urgency to finalise an industrial agreement that had expired in 2017.

Members were also angered by the university’s proposal to increase salaries by a meagre 82 cents per day, which many called an " insult" and a "slap in the face."

In response to the union’s demonstration, university officials denied claims made by the group, insisting that there have been ongoing attempts to finalise the agreement with lecturers.

But, as noted by the university, there have been some outstanding issues in regard to financial matters with the industrial agreement.

However, in speaking to The Tribune this week, Mr Thompson noted that issues previously highlighted by the union have been mostly resolved.

“We’re past the 82 cents already and the only thing we’re asking them is to reconsider the lump sum and to be more reasonable, but we are confident that cooler heads will prevail and I think cooler heads have prevailed,” he added.

“We are the institute of higher learning in the country and I think that what we do at this level must be the highest level of respect, the highest level of organisation, the highest level of decision making, and I think we’re moving towards that.”

Mr Thompson could not reveal the figure agreed to by both parties with regards to a lecturer's salary increase.

However, he continued: “We want to enter 2020 on a new slate and with new terms of employment with new conditions as agreed by IA and that’s what we’re looking forward to…And so, we are confident that the university will rise to the occasion to make the right decision.”