Dorian Exacerbates 'Huge Infrastructure Challenges'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas faced "serious challenges" with aging infrastructure prior to Hurricane Dorian, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said yesterday, with public investment "insufficient".

The multi-lateral lender, unveiling its Caribbean Regional Quarterly Bulletin for the 2019 third quarter, said the category five storm had deepened problems associated with decaying infrastructure assets that require urgent modernisation to underpin The Bahamas' economic competitiveness.

Calling for an urgent "transformation" in a document written prior to Dorian, the IDB revealed that the Bahamian government has traditionally invested the least - measured as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) - in public infrastructure when compared to other Caribbean nations in the two decades since 1997.

While such investment typically increases in the aftermath of major hurricanes, and will likely reach exceptional levels following the devastation inflicted upon Grand Bahama and Abaco by Hurricane Dorian, the IDB said this nation's infrastructure will continue to be highly susceptible to "disastrous climactic shocks".

"With regard to infrastructure, serious challenges lie in aging maritime, airport and energy systems, which require a transformation to deliver adequate services," the IDB said of The Bahamas' pre-Dorian condition.

"Public investment is not enough given the country's infrastructure needs, even though investment in infrastructure in The Bahamas is high by international comparison... important infrastructure gaps persist. Expenditure levels of public capital outlays average roughly 2.3 percent of GDP except for periods of hurricane reconstruction. In fiscal year 2018-2019, the compression of capital spending helped reduce the deficit."

That latter strategy is now essentially out the window. Dorian struck at a time when the government has been restraining capital spending on infrastructure projects to help it rein in the fiscal deficit and meet the targets set out in the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The devastating storm has exacerbated an existing infrastructure deficit that was previously branded "unquantifiable" when Desmond Bannister, minister of works, spoke to Tribune Business in June 2019.

He revealed then that the Ministry of Works' $93.736m capital works budget for 2019-2020 was $100m less than desired, with the former sum some $27m below the prior year's allocation.

And, with $53.512m of the $93.736m earmarked for projects already underway, there was then less than $40m available to tackle further physical infrastructure needs that are replicated across virtually every island in The Bahamas.

Now, according to estimates given by Dr Duane Sands, minister of health, and Mr Bannister, the government is looking at almost $200m alone to repair the healthcare, electricity and water and sewerage infrastructure that has been laid waste by Hurricane Dorian.

"Adequate provision of water and sanitation systems constitutes an ongoing challenge for The Bahamas," the IDB said pre-Dorian. "The country's Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) supplies less than 50 percent of overall potable water demand in The Bahamas, as a significant portion of households and businesses rely on private water and sanitation systems.

"Currently only 14 percent of the population has access to improved sewerage and sanitation facilities, with negative impacts on the environment and health." It did, though, credit the Water and Sewerage Corporation for reducing system losses in New Providence by 60 percent and for its efforts to introduce smart metering technology.

"Despite recent advances in information and communications technology (ICT), challenges in telecommunications remain that affect e-commerce," the IDB added. "The Bahamas ranks 22nd in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) in mobile telephone penetration, and 15th in wireless broadband penetration (with mobile penetration rates measured at roughly 85 percent), which indicates substantial room for improvement in the development of technological solutions, especially regarding further improvements in financial inclusion."

As for energy, the IDB said electrification and power outage indicators were "below expected performance levels" although it acknowledged that the Government was moving to refinance Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) with a $450m-$550m rate reduction bond (RRB) offering and seeking to increase renewable energy penetration.

"Ports and shipping facilities are fragmented, outdated, and inefficient, requiring modernisation to maintain connectivity and aid further development," it added. "With over 53 licensed airports, 28 of which are government-owned and operated, air connectivity is comprehensive and getting better, as The Bahamas caters to all the leading air carriers of North America and some from Europe.

"However, as is the case for maritime transportation, the Family Islands require substantial investment in aviation transport and connectivity, with recent estimates suggesting that almost $140m is needed to upgrade its obsolete and inadequate public airport infrastructure and systems to comply with international aviation standards."

The IDB called for The Bahamas to establish a disaster relief fund, along with preparedness and risk reduction policies, to ensure its major infrastructure assets - such as roads, utilities, docks, bridges and ports - became more resilient to hurricanes and other climate-related challenges.

"Disastrous climatic shocks, even more dangerous because of The Bahamas' geography, fragile ecosystems and a concentrated population make the nation's infrastructure highly vulnerable to climate change and risk," the IDB added.

"Strengthening preparedness and risk reduction policies, including establishing a natural disaster savings fund, would enhance fiscal and economic resilience. Additionally, insuring public assets, encouraging greater usage of private insurance, investing in resilient infrastructure, and maintaining modern building codes, land use planning and zoning guidelines were all essential elements outlined in recent reports."