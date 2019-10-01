Hurricane Survivors Warned Of Risk Of Sex Abuse

A LOCAL non-profit group is calling for increased awareness of the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian on those who are most vulnerable to the threat of sexual abuse and violence.

According to Sanctuary – which is dedicated to helping victims of sexual abuse and raising awareness about the issue – displaced victims of the catastrophic storm are “a sensitive population which face various degrees of risk when it comes to sexual assault or violence, as many will find themselves in vulnerable circumstances”.

McCall Philippe, executive director of Sanctuary, has worked with victims of natural disasters in Haiti, the United States and Africa, and is well acquainted with the dangers that Dorian has created for vulnerable populations.

“Displaced people will need full and ongoing support from responsible citizens,” she said, according to a press release. “Sanctuary will do all that it can to support this vulnerable population in addition to it advocating for and protecting all victims of sexual abuse and violence.

“It all begins with awareness of the situation and our surroundings. Some households in New Providence and other islands not directly affected by Dorian, could now experience a sudden increase of household members, which when not treated with sensitivity, can unfortunately cause persons to become vulnerable to sexual abuse.

“We all need to be aware as a society, that both men and women, young and old, may be exposed to sexual assaults, molestation, and sexual violence if we are not aware, sensitive, and responsible as a community.”

Ms Philippe stressed that it takes a community effort to prevent sexual violence and called for all Bahamians to work together to ensure support for the displaced population.

“The community, civil organisations, and government must together be aware of these risks when considering how to house and shelter hurricane victims, in addition to the therapy that will be needed for the traumatised survivors of Dorian,” she added.

Sanctuary, which is partnering with Bahamas Against Crime, is organising a weeklong campaign to raise awareness of ways the community can protect children against abuse, exploitation and trafficking, and to increase collaboration in order to promote a safer and healthier society for children. The conference was initially set for September 22-27 but was delayed to November 3-8 as a result of Hurricane Dorian.