Idb Will Determine Dorian's Full Effect

By YOURI KEMP
The full cost of Hurricane Dorian could be determined within the month after the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) conducts its assessment, the deputy prime minister said yesterday.
K Peter Turnquest confirmed that the multilateral lender will conduct a mission to The Bahamas this week, and then provide the government with an assessment report on the extent of the damage inflicted by Dorian and repair costs.
He told Tribune Business: “The IDB has a mission here tomorrow and Wednesday to assess economic and infrastructure costs. That mission will report in about three weeks, when we will have hard data from which to plan and report.”
When asked if any of the IDB’s $100m loan facility has been spent as yet, Mr Turnquest added: “We have drawn down the $100m to be utilised to cover immediate temporary shelter costs, water and power restoration costs, which the minister of works has already foreshadowed.
“We are concerned about the restarting of the economy on both islands and, to this end, the government is providing incentives through low-cost capital loans, grants and subventions.”
This was previously mentioned by the prime minister when he announced the creation of Economic Recovery Zones for east Grand Bahama and Abaco, in addition to providing for $10m in grants and equity financing for businesses affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Mr Turnquest confirmed that the government is interested in “the creation of special economic incentives such as VAT and duty concessions to assist in the return of operations, especially the main economic drivers, to encourage return of the labour and people needed to re-establish and sustain the city [Marsh Harbour].
“We are focused on building the infrastructure to make that happen, and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and Water and Sewerage (WSC) are being given the resources they need in order to effect the rebuilding of their grids as soon as possible.”
Desmond Bannister, minister of works, has already said it will cost between $95m to $110m to restore BPL and WSC throughout Abaco alone, with the latter’s price tag being anywhere from $15m to $20m and the electricity utility’s ranging from $80m to $90m.
Asked if additional borrowing will be added to the $100m IDB loan in the short-term, Mr Turnquest replied: “As stated we anticipate drawing the full $100m in utility restoration, providing temporary shelter and subsistence provisions until the economy starts to churn.”
When pressed on the BPL and Water & Sewerage repair works alone costing more than the $100m provided by the IDB, and the need to find additional money, Mr Turnquest added: “So we are looking at any number of financing options as well as looking into the budget to determine the most optimal use of resources by shifting priorities.”
Mr Turnquest is hosting the IDB president, Luis Alberto Moreno, this week. The duo, together with several IDB executives, left for Abaco on a fact-finding mission together with the South Abaco MP, James Albury.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 minutes ago
Mr. Moreno and his huge IDB entourage should be kicked out of our country and told to never return. They are here for one purpose only - to plant their big fat lending teat ('tit") on the lips of our drooling corrupt politicians who will gleefully suck away to their hearts content even though they know full well that our country is already mired in unsustainable debt.
Mr. Moreno claims the IDB is a development institution but he can't point to single country where it has been instrumental in developing the country for the betterment of its people; in fact the opposite is true.
The developed nations that both fund and direct the hideous lending missions of the IDB for their own geo-political interests, as opposed to the interests of the borrowing nations, use the IDB as a tool for usurping the sovereignty of the targeted nations, and gaining control over their corrupt governments. Yes indeed, this is all too easily accomplished by getting corrupt governments like ours hooked on borrowing.
The compensation packages of Mr. Moreno and the other more senior IDB executives is based on how well they carry out their hideous missions on the targeted nations like the Bahamas.
The IDB should be told in no uncertain terms that what we really need most is outright financial aid and grants, ideally directly given to known non-corrupt NGO's within our country. We don't need anymore very costly foreign currency denominated loans.
If I were in KP Turnquest's shoes I would tell Mr. Moreno (with tongue in my cheek) that the 'non-existent' government of Haiti is in desperate need of a very large IDB loan, on the most favourable terms possible, to assist with re-settling the many thousands of Haitians to be deported from the Bahamas.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID