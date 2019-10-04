Baic Festival Aims To Promote Prodcuers

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) will promote small-scale producers at its 16th BahamaArts Festival, which will be held from November 1-2 at Arawak Cay.

The event will be held under the "Bahamian Tings" moniker at the Cay's Heritage Village, and forms part of the corporation's mission to stimulate and facilitate the creation of entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses.

The festival will involve the production of arts, crafts, souvenirs, clothing, accessories, jewellery, packaged and processed foods. It aims to bring together artisans and artists from throughout The Bahamas in a "Craft Village" featuring locally-made products displayed in 65 booths.

Designed to promote Bahamian manufacturing and cottage industries, BAIC is calling on craft associations from across The Bahamas to bring members engaged in producing handicrafts such as shells, straw, coconut crafts, wood turning, conch shell jewellery, sponge products and processed foods to the festival.