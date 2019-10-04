Death Toll Now 61 - As More Missing People Named

POLICE recovered the body of a man in the Pigeon Peas community on Abaco yesterday, bringing the official death toll from Hurricane Dorian to 61.

Police also released the identities of nine more missing people – including two children – from Grand Bahama who have not been seen or heard from since Hurricane Dorian pulverised the island last month.

Three of the missing are residents of Emmanuel Way in High Rock, Grand Bahama. They are Henilee Audrinique Laurenzia Mackey, 18, Howard Charles Bevans, 28, and Monique Nicole Munnings, 46.

Four people from McCleans Town in East End, Grand Bahama are also listed as missing, according to police.

They are eight-year-old Philip Livingston Thomas III, 31-year-old Philip Livingston Thomas Jr, six-year-old Remeille Allicante Wave Thomas and 16-year-old Mateo Tamage Caden Bethel.

On Wednesday, police released the names and photos of five missing people from Grand Bahama due to the storm. Last week the names of six people missing from Grand Bahama and one from Abaco were released.

Officials have said more than 400 people are reported as missing across Abaco and Grand Bahama due to Dorian.

Last week, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said the bodies of some victims may still be trapped under rubble or were washed out to sea.