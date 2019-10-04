Students Fall Ill From Smoke On Andros School Bus

Police are investigating after students on a school bus traveling from Cargill Creek to Central Andros High School fell ill when smoke from the exhaust entered the cabin.
The 39 students on board were taken to the clinic in Fresh Creek. All of them will now be transported to New Providence for medical attention.
Sickened 10 minutes ago
Oh boy! That sounds like carbon monoxide poisoning. Very scary. That can cause serious damage. I hope they all recover without any long-term issues.
