Two Killed In Separate Attacks

TWO people were killed in separate murders yesterday.

In the first incident, a man died after he was shot in Fox Hill yesterday afternoon, police said.

While last night, a woman died after being stabbed.

Details on both incidents were scant up to press time, however police said the victim in the first killing died in hospital shortly after he was shot.

The woman, meanwhile, was stabbed at Emmanuel Way off St Vincent Road at about 8pm.

The killings brought the country’s murder count to 80 for the year.

This comes after a drive-by shooting on Monday left one man dead and another one injured in hospital.

Shortly after 4pm on Monday, two men were sitting outside a business on Charles Saunders Highway and Buttonwood Street when two armed men, in a grey car, opened fire in their direction, hitting them before fleeing the scene.

One man died at the scene while the other was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.