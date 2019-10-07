Container City Delivered By Rbdf

SEVENTEEN containers arrived on the Royal Bahamas Defence Force auxiliary craft Lawrence Major, and were offloaded and set up on Abaco on Friday.
The mobile base city (MBC) will provide necessary support for RBDF disaster relief teams as they assist with recovery efforts on that island.
This equipment functions as a mobile base camp, complete with dry food storage, freezer, water treatment plant, and accommodations.
The mobile base container was previously deployed in Crooked Island during the aftermath of Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, in North Andros after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and more recently on the Caribbean island of Dominica after Hurricane Maria had devastated that island in 2017.
The container city will support the efforts of RBDF troops on the ground.
TalRussell 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
In name Comrade Joseph, the father, Jesus, you means the central government kept a secret from reaching Abacoians that all throughout the 37 days post Hurricane Dorian, that the 35 elected politicians, all along, had a Mobile Base City (MBC) locked away in policeman's guarded storage, yes, no .... You just couldn't have made such crasiness up ....
The_Oracle 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
I'd really like to know how well it has been maintained and if all fully functional. Is that the whole lot that has been sent? or just the working parts?
