Video: Minister Of National Security Goes On Night Patrol During Abaco Visit

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames on his visit to Abaco and the surrounding Cays.

As of Monday, October 7, 2019

Video

On Defence Force boat

Video

Preparing to go on night patrol

Video

Night Patrol

On a recent visit to Abaco and the surrounding Cays in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames took part in night patrols which provide safety and security in affected areas.

Comments

herecomestheboom 5 hours, 13 minutes ago

Literally a month later after the looters picked everything clean then defense force stole incoming relief supplies...jokes man just jokes...

