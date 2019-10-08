Baha Mar Donates $500,000 Towards Temporary Housing After Dorian

PRIME Minister Hubert Minnis accepted a $500,000 donation from the Baha Mar resort yesterday to assist with temporary housing for residents affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said the funds represent the first installment of a $2m commitment made by the Cable Beach resort to help Abaco and Grand Bahama rebuild from the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The resort has also launched a "Pack With Love" campaign that encourages Baha Mar visitors to bring love and an item or two that can be shared directly with residents affected by Hurricane Dorian. Guests are also given the opportunity to deliver their donations personally to shelters in New Providence that are housing Grand Bahama and Abaco evacuees.

Mr Davis also noted that the resort is working hard to create awareness that Nassau and Paradise Island and the vast majority of other islands are open for business and ready to accept visitors.

Dr Minnis thanked Baha Mar for its continued support and efforts to assist in the aftermath of the monster storm.

"Thank you for this generous donation and for living up to your commitment to help the people of The Bahamas," said Dr Minnis. "Because of your contribution and commitment to this effort we will be able to provide relief and help to those affected by Hurricane Dorian."