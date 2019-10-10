Insurance Agent Adds New Broker

Bahamas-based RMS Insurance Agents and Brokers has added broker, Mark Reynolds, to its team.

Specialising in life and health, as well as property and casualty insurance, he has more than 20 years' experience in local and international markets.

"We are very excited to welcome Mark to our growing team" said Brian Moodie, RMS Insurance's president. "Mark's proven expertise and experience in the life, health, as well as property and casualty insurance fields will add great value to our clients and company as a whole.

"With changing dynamics in the insurance market, getting the right advice and ongoing customer service is more important than ever. The new role is aimed to further enhance the organisation's offerings as well as market growth."

RMS Insurance provides insurance and risk management solutions to clients throughout The Bahamas.