Killings Go On As Another Man Dies

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating another shooting incident that left a man dead Thursday afternoon, the fourth killing since Tuesday.

According to police, shortly before 3pm, a man was shot in Gamble Heights off Baillou Hill Road. Details on this incident were scarce up to press time however, the victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

This killing pushed the murder count to 85 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Murders have increased compared to this period last year, when there were less than 80 killings reported at that time.

There have been seven recorded murders so far this month and four of those killings occurred within the last three days.

About 16 hours before the most recent incident, police were investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm, a man was standing outside a bar in Kennedy Subdivision, when the occupants of a grey vehicle pulled up and opened fire in his direction, fatally wounding him before speeding away.

Twelve hours before that, police were investigating a shooting that left two men in hospital and another dead.

Shortly after 11am Wednesday, the men were standing in front of a building on Taylor Street in Nassau Village when an armed man approached and shot them.

The assailant ran away, however the injured men were taken to hospital. Two of them were listed in stable condition, but the third, initially listed in critical condition, died.

The day before, police were investigating a daylight shooting that left one man dead in the Wilson Track area.

The incident took place shortly after noon at Spence Court off Wilson Track.

According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, a man was sitting on a log when a small, grey coloured vehicle pulled up and the occupants, all armed, opened fire in his direction, fatally wounding him before speeding away.

Last Sunday, police were investigating another killing after a man was stabbed to death on East Street that night.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, the man was in the vicinity of Bahama Avenue when he got into an argument with two other men. The men stabbed him before getting into a pink coloured Nissan March and fleeing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, October 3, a man and a woman were killed in separate murders.

In the first incident, a man died after he was shot in Fox Hill, police said.

While that night, a woman died after being stabbed.

Earlier that week, on Monday, September 30, police were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another one injured in hospital.

Shortly after 4pm that day, two men were sitting outside a business on Charles Saunders Highway and Buttonwood Street when two armed men, in a grey coloured car, opened fire in their direction, hitting them before fleeing the scene.

One man died at the scene while the other was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations into these shootings continue.