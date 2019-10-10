Man Shot Dead In Kennedy Subdivision

A man is dead after a shooting in the Kennedy Subdivision on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm the man was outside a bar when the occupants of a grey vehicle pulled up and fired in his direction, fatally wounding him before speeding away.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.