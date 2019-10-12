0

Five People Missing From East End, Grand Bahama

As of Saturday, October 12, 2019

Missing from East End

Police on Grand Bahama are searching for five missing people from East End. They are:

  1. Aaron Cooper, age 3 years, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. He is described as standing at 2’5’, weighing 35lbs, with a dark brown complexion and a slim build.

  2. Adam Cooper, age 3 years, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. He is described as standing at 2’5” in height, weighing 35lbs. with a dark brown complexion and a slim build.

  3. Albert Alexander Bridgewater, age 51 years, of Bevans Town, East End, Grand Bahama.

He is described as standing at 5”10” in height, weighing 160 lbs. with a dark brown complexion and a slim build.

  1. Darnita Cooper, age 43 years, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. She is described as standing at 5’4” in height, weighing 120lbs. with a dark brown complexion and a slim build.

  2. Catherine Lynn Armstrong, age 70 years, of #2 Henny Avenue, Derby Subdivision, Grand Bahama. She is described as standing at 5’4” in height, weighing 125 lbs, caucasian with a slim build.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, please contact the police in Grand Bahama at the Command Center at 442-2872/2870, 911/919, or call your nearest police station.

