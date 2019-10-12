Five People Missing From East End, Grand Bahama

Police on Grand Bahama are searching for five missing people from East End. They are:

Aaron Cooper, age 3 years, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. He is described as standing at 2’5’, weighing 35lbs, with a dark brown complexion and a slim build. Adam Cooper, age 3 years, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. He is described as standing at 2’5” in height, weighing 35lbs. with a dark brown complexion and a slim build. Albert Alexander Bridgewater, age 51 years, of Bevans Town, East End, Grand Bahama.

He is described as standing at 5”10” in height, weighing 160 lbs. with a dark brown complexion and a slim build.

Darnita Cooper, age 43 years, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. She is described as standing at 5’4” in height, weighing 120lbs. with a dark brown complexion and a slim build. Catherine Lynn Armstrong, age 70 years, of #2 Henny Avenue, Derby Subdivision, Grand Bahama. She is described as standing at 5’4” in height, weighing 125 lbs, caucasian with a slim build.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, please contact the police in Grand Bahama at the Command Center at 442-2872/2870, 911/919, or call your nearest police station.